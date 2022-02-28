Letter: Regarding the sheriff’s race in Routt County
The last couple years of my life have revealed the gravity of bias here in Routt County. The Routt County Sheriff’s Office needs a new leader who is capable of putting their personal bias aside to properly handle cases. In fact, a complete overhaul of the Routt County Sheriff’s Office, Hayden Police Department and Steamboat Springs Police Department is necessary to produce any meaningful change in Routt County.
There are law enforcement officers whose personal bias runs so deep they are unwilling to uphold the law for those they despise, making someone like myself vulnerable and scared of police retaliation. There are police officers and human services officials who are unwilling to retract false statements to protect themselves, even with proper channels to correct such fallacies.
Please, Routt County, when voting next fall, think of your daughter, your wife or yourself being in a vulnerable position and ask yourself how you would feel if you don’t have anyone on your side — no police, no child services — and you are so concerned with retaliation that you allow gross abuse and misconduct to continue, as you are too scared to fight anymore. Ask if that is the kind of situation where you want to keep the same people in office? We need someone who can act without this gross bias and advocate for the lost people in this town.
Jessica Baker
Hayden
