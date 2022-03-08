Letter: Regarding short-term rentals, please reduce the status quo

I am writing this in reference to a recent article in the Pilot & Today. It should be obvious when the three well-known real estate candidates running for city council were not elected that the residents of Steamboat Springs would like to see a reduction of short-term rentals.

Most of us would rather see an empty residence, although that’s highly unlikely, than have our neighborhood livened up with a short-term rental, as David Baldinger Jr. suggested. I thank him for serving on the Steamboat Springs Planning Commission. However, given his bias as a real estate person, I wish he would excuse himself when it comes to voting on the short-term rental issues.

I would like to see Steamboat remain the wonderful, friendly western town my husband and I moved to 25 years ago. I hate seeing homes being bought up by out-of-town businesses and individuals, and then turned into short-term rentals.

We recently received a marketing letter in the mail from the Vacasa company promoting, “How to own a hassle-free vacation rental.” The letter outlined how much money we could make renting a home on a short term basis. Make no mistake about it, short-term rentals — where the owner does not live in the home — are a growing, lucrative business in our community.

Elaine Dermody

Steamboat Springs