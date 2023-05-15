Letter: Recyclables picked up by Twin Enviro are getting recycled
Twin Enviro Services sorts and ships many loads of recycled material every month. Twin frequently collects recyclables and waste using the same truck, but in separate loads.
We pick up a load of waste and dump it at the Milner Landfill.
On the same day, the same truck, then empty, returns to customer locations, collects recyclables, and takes that load to our Material Recovery Facility (MRF) at the Milner Landfill for sorting, baling and shipping.
With the same trucks performing both tasks on the same day, some people believe Twin mixes waste and recycling and it all ends up at the dump. That is not true. Separate loads are unloaded at different facilities at Milner. We ship many tons of sorted materials to market each month.
We want to reassure you that recyclables do get recycled!
Les A. Liman
Owner of Twin Enviro Services
