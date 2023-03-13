Letter: Record-breaking Mountain Challenge will help hundreds of people living with disabilities

This past Saturday, STARS held the ninth annual Mountain Challenge fundraiser at the Steamboat Resort. With the combination of incredible snow, beautiful sunshine and blue skies, a record number of participants and sponsors, STARS surpassed our fundraising goal, which allows our organization to deliver our mission to empower and enrich lives through adaptive recreational activities.

It was truly amazing to see all the smiles and feel the positive energy from the hundreds of people involved all day.

The proceeds from this event help provide vital funds that make our adaptive outdoor recreation experiences possible for hundreds of youth, adults and veterans with cognitive or physical disabilities. Support of the STARS Mountain Challenge truly helps create adventure, joy and connection for so many of our participants and their families.

Whether you skied or rode with a team, donated to a participant or helped fundraise for the event, thank you for contributing to the most successful Mountain Challenge ever!

While I am so grateful for the support of our staff, volunteers, VIPs, sponsors, individual fundraisers and sponsors, I am especially thankful for the support of our partner at Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp. for allowing us to hold the event on their trails each year. It was a spectacular day at the resort.

We’ll see you next year for our 10th annual event. With incredible gratitude,

Gardner Flanigan

Executive director of Steamboat Adaptive Recreational Sports