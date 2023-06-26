Letter: Recommended climate actions fail to address the root cause
Regarding the article “Group Reveals Climate Actions” in the Steamboat Pilot & Today, it’s interesting that none of the 41 recommendations discussed the root cause to each one — namely lack of family planning and overwhelming population growth.
These are obviously very sensitive politically avoided terms. But until we deal with them head-on and in earnest, we are facing a very minuscule chance of making any progress whatsoever in tackling the climate crisis.
Dave Lawrence
Steamboat Springs
