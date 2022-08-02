Letter: Recall effort is cynical, crass and rude

The potential recall effort being mounted by advocates for residential neighborhood short-term rentals demonstrates utter disrespect for Steamboat Springs. Bully petitioners have brought “Old Proud Boys and Girls” tactics to our beautiful, peaceful valley.

Please don’t sign the petitions out of respect. And if the petitions are successful, let’s everyone commit to voting for affordable housing and against the recalls.

Our City Council voted 6-1 to ask voters to tax short-term rentals and use the funds for affordable housing, including to assist infrastructure buildout of the Brown Ranch mixed housing development. To implement the tax increase we will have the opportunity to vote yes or no in the November midterm election.

What are the petitioners asking for: 1) the recall of three City Council persons, all women. Their crime is voting for policies that were approved in the November 2021 election, and 2) overruling the sales tax on short-term rentals with an election already scheduled for November. Talk about wanting to vote early and often.

The petitioners’ effort is a brazen attempt to manipulate with an additional off-election in an off-election year hoping few of us vote. This recall effort is cynical, crass and rude.

Stewart L Beall

Steamboat Springs