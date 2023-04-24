Letter: Public officials should respond to their constituents

I could not agree more with Terry Smalec’s letter on March 14 regarding the blatant disregard of our elected officials toward their constituents. I emailed the Steamboat Springs City Council on March 7 regarding reckless endangerment, gross negligence and discrimination on behalf of at least one of our city snow plowers.

I received an acknowledgement of receipt but have heard nothing since. I specifically asked for a response and direction as to how I could avoid being put in a dangerous situation a third time. I find it unprofessional and unconscionable that our elected representative who are paid by our tax dollars do not respond.

I guess if we want our concerns addressed by our City Council members, we should all know who not to vote for next time around.

Heidi Shurtleff

Steamboat Springs