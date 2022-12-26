Letter: Protect your pets from cold weather
On these super-cold mornings, I hope all dog-walkers, or snow-shoers and skiers that love to have their dogs along, pay close attention to their pets for signs of frostbite. Yes, dogs (and cats) can get frostbite on their paws and their ears, especially when the temps dip below 20 degrees, and when outside for extended periods of time.
When the temps go to zero and below, they can get frostbite in as little as 15 minutes, especially short-haired breeds. So keep walks short. Also, the super-cold air can cause some damage to lung tissue if they are run hard. Of course, every breed differs, and some are better adapted for the cold, but consider getting your pet booties, and limit their time outside on very cold days
Lora Russell
Steamboat Springs
