Letter: Proposed legislation would prevent reversing medical abortions in Colorado

In light of recent elections, the majority view in Colorado is that a woman’s choice to continue a pregnancy or not should remain between herself and her doctor. Colorado Democrats now disagree, and have introduced legislation to force abortions with Senate Bill 23-190. Yes, they want to intervene in a doctor-patient relationship and force an abortion on an unwilling woman.

Medication abortion is a multi-day process that blocks the body from producing progesterone. If, after starting the medication, a woman decides to keep her child, she can take progesterone as prescribed by a doctor. However, the legislation that’s been introduced seeks to stop the prescription of progesterone and discipline doctors who would prescribe it.

This legislation was not introduced by doctors, but by Democrat lawmakers who claim to champion women’s choice. It is clear they only champion one choice and believe it is their role to intervene in the private doctor-patient relationship when the woman chooses life. Forced abortion of an unborn child at the hands of Democrat lawmakers is a human rights violation.

Carol Ward

Steamboat Springs