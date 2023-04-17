Letter: Postal workers went above and beyond to ensure my package was delivered
I would like to compliment the Steamboat Springs Post Office staff for their service above and beyond expectations. I ordered a pair of ski gloves online last week. When the package arrived in Steamboat, there were issues with the address given.
Instead of sending the package back to sender, the post office staff called me directly and volunteered to keep it for me until we returned to Steamboat. We all know that there have been numerous complaints about our postal delivery system. From this experience, I would argue that we are lucky to have dedicated postal system staff in our town who care about their customers.
Allan Kirkpatrick
Steamboat Springs
