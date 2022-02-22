Letter: Population growth must be included in climate change debate
Regarding the recent commentary by Tim Sullivan regarding the threat of climate change, he too neglected to mention the most significant contributor. When Steamboat Resort opened a little over a century ago, the world population was less than half what it is today.
During that same period, the population of Routt county nearly quadrupled. The demand for limited or dwindling resources continues to increase as more and more people of means seek these resources.
The outcome of this imbalance is potentially, or more likely, catastrophic. Population reduction, not population growth, will need to be embraced by all regardless of political, religious or cultural background.
Any hope of survival will depend upon a complete upheaval of our world culture’s values and norms. Geopolitical, socioeconomic, capitalistic, technological, medical and religious decrees will all need to be questioned and in many cases modified or completely reversed. This seemingly insurmountable task makes a mere closure of a coal-fired power plant or indeed a nationwide or worldwide energy transformation pale by comparison.
Discussions, as well as actions, that omit addressing population growth and the accompanying social and economic predispositions as a central thesis are providing a great disservice. They will serve only to futilely speak to the symptoms rather than the underlying cause.
Dave Lawrence
Steamboat Springs
