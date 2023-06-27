Letter: Poor planning limits snow storage options

The article about the Outdoor Energy Use Code and the potential to ban snowmelt systems fails to take in one important consideration.

Many or most of recently built complexes made no allowance for storing plowed snow. In some, it would be impossible to store the snow on the property without blocking access to people’s garages.

There are poorly site planned complexes now that are forced to bring in large loaders and trucks and take the snow to an off-site location. Imagine the energy use for that.

Bill Dring

Steamboat Springs