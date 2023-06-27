Letter: Poor planning limits snow storage options
The article about the Outdoor Energy Use Code and the potential to ban snowmelt systems fails to take in one important consideration.
Many or most of recently built complexes made no allowance for storing plowed snow. In some, it would be impossible to store the snow on the property without blocking access to people’s garages.
There are poorly site planned complexes now that are forced to bring in large loaders and trucks and take the snow to an off-site location. Imagine the energy use for that.
Bill Dring
Steamboat Springs
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.