Letter: Please, take good care of the Forest Service workers if you see them
So far, much of the news about the Rainbow Gathering has been about the calamity that it is. I had the pleasure of meeting one of the Forest Service workers pulled from another state to help with enforcement. They’ve got a tough job enforcing vague laws on an amorphous dispersed group.
I for one am appreciative of the work they’re doing and would implore Steamboat establishments to show them a good time by serving them a few “extra” drinks, and ask local Steamboatians to look for the green pants. If you see them, buy them one … or 10. They’re doing some tough work out there. Let’s leave a good impression of Steamboat in their hearts and minds.
Jesse Herrgott,
Steamboat Springs
