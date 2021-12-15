Letter: Plastic bag ban — how about Styrofoam next?
Kudos to those who initiated the successful effort to ban single-use plastic bags from many of our stores here in Steamboat Springs, and thanks to all who are now in the habit of bringing their own reusable bags when shopping.
Now how about a similar approach to Styrofoam — a material that is not recyclable and stays in our landfills, our rivers and our oceans virtually forever? If, with intention, we stop buying Styrofoam products and encourage restaurants to use alternative to-go packaging, perhaps we can see this environmentally harmful material go the way of the plastic bag in our community, as well.
Laurie Edwards
Steamboat Springs
