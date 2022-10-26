Letter: Phil Weiser helps grieving families turn anger into action in fight against fentanyl

I’m writing today in support of re-electing Attorney General Phil Weiser as Colorado’s Attorney General. In 2017, our lives were changed forever when Maddy, our daughter, died at the University of Colorado. Just before beginning senior year, she thought the pill she got from a neighbor and fellow student was a Xanax. Instead, the pill was a fake, pressed in a basement and containing illicit fentanyl. This one pill quickly took Maddy’s life while she slept.

In the five years since we have dealt with overwhelming shock, grief and anger, something a growing number of parents across the country who have lost a child to this scourge have in common. Colorado law was not crafted to deal with this crime.

Attorney General Weiser, along with advocates at Blue Rising, helped us turn our grief and anger into action. Phil brought together a bipartisan group of Republican and Democratic district attorneys and legislators to advocate for stronger fentanyl laws — including pushing for felony penalties for fentanyl possession and making it a crime for dealers who distribute fentanyl resulting in deaths like Maddy’s. During the process, Weiser helped strengthen the bill by successfully advocating for an amendment to provide millions of dollars in funding for police and sheriffs to go after the fentanyl traffickers and high-level drug dealers bringing this poison to Colorado.

When Blue Rising organized grieving parents and other family members of those lost to fentanyl poisonings to advocate for the bill, Attorney General Weiser made sure we had a seat at the table and worked to ensure our lived experience was reflected in the new law. He stood with our coalition and supported our efforts to include language in the bill to keep fentanyl from being sold over online platforms and social media websites and falling into the hands of children.

Attorney General Weiser took time to understand our pain and the pain of many other grieving Colorado families; he personally set to work on the mission of curbing the tide of fentanyl poisoning in Colorado. He made a difference; I observed this.

For that reason, he is the leader we need in the attorney general’s office. It is an honor to vote for Phil Weiser to serve a second term as Colorado’s attorney general.

Alden Globe

Steamboat Springs