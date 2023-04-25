Letter: Paying it forward — another Steamboat first

A familiar saying implies that “one good deed deserves another.” During spring break last week we gathered at a popular local burger restaurant to celebrate the end of an incredible and long winter season. It was a busy Tuesday night so there was a wait list for a table.

While waiting, a young couple with two young children passed us and invited us to join their table but kiddingly suggested we might have trouble fitting in a high chair. We teased each other briefly and a pleasant evening was wished for all. Our table soon was also available. The friendly young family seated nearby seemed to be enjoying their evening together. We all were thoroughly impressed by how well-behaved the young boys were during dinner.

The four of us had a wonderful time catching up and enjoying each other’s company. When the time came to pay for dinner we were presented with a total bill of $7.62 for one beer. It turned out that without our knowledge the couple with the two young boys had paid the tab for the four of us. We were dumbfounded by the generosity and embarrassed we didn’t have the opportunity to properly thank those folks … they had finished their meal and left the restaurant without a word to us.

Our combined age is 300-plus years, and this is a first for each of us to have been anonymously treated at a restaurant. We attempted to identify the couple through the credit card signature but could only discern what appeared to be the letter “K” for the first name and letter “D” for the last name.

So, “K… D…”, thank you for giving the four of us the best example of “paying it forward” each of us has ever experienced. If you are local, we would welcome saying thank you in person. If visiting, we hope you enjoyed your Steamboat time and were shown the true friendliness and kindness for all which abounds in this community.

Your generosity was truly remarkable and will always be a reminder of the positive role we each can have to pay it forward — large or small. Thank you!

Chip Shevlin and Barbara Walker, and Vinny and Dianne Connors

Steamboat Springs