Letter: Passport through the Botanic Park raised more than $120,000

The third annual “Passport Through the Botanic Park” gala on June 17 was an amazing success thanks to so many members of our community.

First, thanks to the attendees. The event sold out with most of the 275 ticket holders braving the changeable weather that night, and being rewarded when the skies cleared and the sun came out.

Next, thanks to Mountain Valley Bank — our signature sponsor — and the 22 other local businesses that sponsored this event, making it possible for us to offer a truly upscale experience for attendees. The food, wine and signature beer crafted specifically for this event were a huge hit as attendees visited the 12 stations located throughout the park.

Thanks also to the 120 merchants and individuals who generously donated items and experiences to our online and live auctions. The auctions raised more than $28,000 with bidders purchasing items that ranged from original art by local artists, to a cooking class for six, to a private dinner in the park, to landscape consultation, to membership at Old Town Hot Springs, and to a lunch and hike with llamas.

To pull off this event, 35 volunteers and Master Gardeners donated their time to serve foods like fried frog legs, pour the welcome cocktail, “Bubbles ‘n Blooms” (a hibiscus bloom that opens in sparkling wine) and answer questions about the highlighted flora at the various park stations. Local musicians also provided entertainment and ambiance around the park.

And special thanks to the Gala Committee members who started work on this event last fall and didn’t stop until the event concluded. They are: Committee Chair Evelyn Cole, Stephanie Appel, Wendy Baumann, Monica Bierschenk, Karen Bomberg, Missy Boone, Kathy Connell, Sally Hertzog, Sandi Molen and Gwen Swenson-Hale.

Together we raised more than $120,000 to support and improve the Yampa River Botanic Park. The park board of directors designated a portion of the money raised to begin replacing and upgrading the park’s irrigation system, which is now in its 26th year. The board is committed to having not only a beautiful garden, but one that responsibly uses the natural resources that support it.

We are so proud to have such a stunning park in Steamboat, and to be able to keep it open and free to everyone to enjoy. Please stop by and see for yourself.

Jennifer MacNeil

Yampa River Botanic Park