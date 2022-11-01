Letter: Passing 2A will help keep Steamboat Steamboat

I have been a resident in Steamboat Springs for over 25 years. When I moved here most of us including myself did not know about short-term rentals. I remember when the first one showed up in our neighborhood, which was many years ago, but there were still not many of them in the city.

Then the number of STRs started to increase as out-of-town guests and others realized it was a profitable business that would help pay for a vacation home in Steamboat and/or provide income. Fast forward to today when not only individuals but corporations are buying up homes in Steamboat to turn them into STRs. I believe the situation kind of snuck up on us including our previous City Council. Relatively recently it started to become obvious that the proliferation of STRs was negatively affecting the availability of housing for our local workers.

Regardless of your political affiliations, a yes vote for 2A is imperative if we wish to keep Steamboat Steamboat. Make no mistake about it, an STR is a very lucrative business that should be taxed appropriately. If there is any doubt in your mind, just look at those rallying against 2A. They all appear to possibly gain financially from a no vote.

Elaine Dermody

Steamboat Springs