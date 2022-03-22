Letter: Parking isn’t the issue; there are too many cars

Steamboat Springs downtown doesn’t need more parking, we need fewer vehicles. With free, frequent and accessible transit available for locals and visitors, fewer cars needn’t cause unnecessary hardship or inconvenience to anyone while potentially providing a boon in more foot traffic downtown and creating a potential for a pedestrian mall on Yampa Street.

At a time when gas prices are approaching all time highs and during a focus on reducing emissions from burning fossil fuels to reduce the impact on global climate, we should do all we can to contribute to solutions, not create more problems.

A. D. Adams

Steamboat Springs