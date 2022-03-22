Letter: Parking isn’t the issue; there are too many cars
Steamboat Springs downtown doesn’t need more parking, we need fewer vehicles. With free, frequent and accessible transit available for locals and visitors, fewer cars needn’t cause unnecessary hardship or inconvenience to anyone while potentially providing a boon in more foot traffic downtown and creating a potential for a pedestrian mall on Yampa Street.
At a time when gas prices are approaching all time highs and during a focus on reducing emissions from burning fossil fuels to reduce the impact on global climate, we should do all we can to contribute to solutions, not create more problems.
A. D. Adams
Steamboat Springs
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Letter: Parking isn’t the issue; there are too many cars
Steamboat Springs downtown doesn’t need more parking, we need fewer vehicles. With free, frequent and accessible transit available for locals and visitors, fewer cars needn’t cause unnecessary hardship or inconvenience to anyone while potentially providing…