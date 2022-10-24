Letter: Pam Anderson is the best choice for Colorado Secretary of State

Routt County registered voters are receiving their 2022 general election ballots in the mail. Please take the time to learn more about the candidates and issues on the ballot. County and state TABOR notices have already been mailed, so every household should have those to read and become familiar with the pros and cons of the issues that are on the ballot.

Colorado’s County Clerks have a strong history of running fair and accessible elections. They take their role seriously and strive to serve as fair referees during elections to preserve their system’s integrity.

I know that Pam Anderson shares this belief because she’s worked hard to build her reputation as a fair election official in Wheat Ridge and as Jefferson County Clerk. As a candidate for Secretary of State, Pam has made this a central theme of her campaign to return the Secretary of State’s office back to someone who checks their partisanship at the door.

Pam has earned her reputation as an experienced professional dedicated to public service and someone with creative ideas to serve best our voters and small businesses who interact with the office. She is my choice for Colorado Secretary of State.

As the past Routt County Clerk of 15 years who worked in the office for 30 years, I urge you to vote for Pam Anderson for Colorado Secretary of State.

Kim Bonner

Steamboat Springs