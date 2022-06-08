Letter: Old enough to kill, but not old enough to purchase a semi-auto weapon?

You can go to work for the government at age 17 and work in the Army. The government will send you to camp and sharpen your mental and physical skills. The government will issue you an automatic weapon and teach you how to use it to kill people. The government will send you somewhere in the world and order you to kill people in the name of the government, and the more you kill, the more rewards you get, including medals to pin to your clothes.

You fulfill your two-year contract with the government and return home where you find the violent crime rate in your hometown has risen significantly. You believe it best to purchase a firearm to have in your home for protection. With your combat experience, you are comfortable with a semi-automatic weapon. At the gun store, you produce your identification for the background check only to be told you are not old enough to make the purchase. The government does not believe you are mature enough to be trusted with a semi-automatic weapon for protection.

That, my fellow citizens, is government think.

Llewellyn Haden

Steamboat Springs