Letter: Of course, Airbnb thinks short-term rentals are ‘good for Steamboat’

Airbnb report says short-term rentals are “good for Steamboat”?!? Well, what a surprise! What else are they going to say?!?

Would we ever expect the alcohol industry to offer up a report stating booze is bad for you? Would we ever expect the automotive industry to offer up a report on how dangerous cars are? Big pharma says not to worry about its products, never mind more than 100 drugs have been pulled for safety concerns in the last 20 years.

The simple fact is, numbers and statistics can always be manipulated in order to reach a desired conclusion.

Remember when the tobacco industry regularly produced “scientific reports” claiming smoking was not harmful?

What other conclusion could ever be expected from an Airbnb “report”???

What’s next, a report by the fox guarding the hen house on just how safe and secure the hen house is? Nothing to see here.

Mike Day

Steamboat Springs