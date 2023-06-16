Letter: No one group has the right to claim June as their own
The month of June has long been dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus in the Catholic Church. Many people may not be aware of this because it is not imposed on the whole of society, but rather it’s an invitation and opportunity for people to take part if they so choose.
In America, June has now been labeled “Pride Month.” All people are worthy of respect, but we do not have to agree with everyone’s lifestyle. A large segment of society does not align with the tenants espoused by those promoting “Pride Month.” June belongs to all of us. No one group has the right to claim it as their own.
Katherine Cain
Yampa
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.