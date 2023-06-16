Letter: No one group has the right to claim June as their own

The month of June has long been dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus in the Catholic Church. Many people may not be aware of this because it is not imposed on the whole of society, but rather it’s an invitation and opportunity for people to take part if they so choose.

In America, June has now been labeled “Pride Month.” All people are worthy of respect, but we do not have to agree with everyone’s lifestyle. A large segment of society does not align with the tenants espoused by those promoting “Pride Month.” June belongs to all of us. No one group has the right to claim it as their own.

Katherine Cain

Yampa