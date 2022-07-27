Letter: New short-term rental zoning puts our retirement plans in jeopardy

I want to make it crystal clear that my participation in the recall petitions are as a private citizen and not as the CEO of the Steamboat Springs Board of Realtors.

By its overlay zone actions, the City of Steamboat Springs is robbing my family of $50,000 in annual retirement income. Our 35-year retirement plan has been shredded, and we have no idea how or if we will be able to make that up. These decisions were made by council without any factual data or economic impacts studies.

These actions have been placed upon us without one valid reason why we should not have the opportunity to short-term rent our home for portions of the winter season. Neighborhood character? Obviously, you don’t know our neighborhood where we would have zero negative impact. Long-term rental options? We would have to charge $8,000 per month for six months to make up for the lost revenue and would lose the ability to come back and enjoy our home at any time during the season.

My wife and I are 45-year residents of Steamboat and the epitome of a working class family that has volunteered and served on endless task forces and committees to improve the lives of citizens in Routt County. I challenge you to find anyone who knows us that has anything negative to say about either of us. Our well earned retirement plans are now in jeopardy as well as the ability to stay in this community.

Ulrich Salzgeber

Steamboat Springs