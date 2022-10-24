Letter: My support for Kathi Meyer for Routt County commissioner

As a former department head with the city of Steamboat Springs, I am casting my support for Kathi Meyer for Routt County commissioner. As a city employee, I had the opportunity to work with City Council members on a variety of projects and issues. One of my most enjoyable and rewarding projects was working with Kathi on the Combined Law Enforcement Facility.

Kathi was lead council member on the planning and construction of the Combined Law Enforcement Facility, and I witnessed on many occasions Kathi’s ability to collaborate effectively with Commissioner Tim Corrigan and other stakeholders to deliver the facility on time and under budget.

As a representative of our community, Kathi is able to balance multiple demands while preserving fiscal responsibility. As with many mountain communities in Colorado, we have a serious housing shortage. Her years of service on the board of the Yampa Valley Housing Authority speak loudly for her desire to make Routt County a place to live and work for all.

I attended over 100 meetings with Kathi, and in each of those meetings, she was well-prepared, on-point and respectful to all attendees. She is and will continue to be the hard-working, passionate representative for Routt County as our next commissioner. Writing this endorsement for Kathi was not a job, it was a privilege.

Alan Lind

Steamboat Springs