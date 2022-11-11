Letter: My interest in community service is undiminished, and thank you

I’ve always believed running for and holding public office is a privilege. Although the outcome of the recent Routt County commissioner race was not what I had anticipated, it’s been a wonderful experience. Over the last eight months I’ve reconnected with old friends and made many new friends.

And it’s reaffirmed my belief that Routt County is an amazing place to live. I’d like to thank my many donors, friends and of course my family for standing with me, encouraging me and supporting me along this journey. You can rest assured my interest in community service is undiminished, and I will continue to champion those community issues close to my heart. Thank you, Routt County.

Kathi Meyer

Routt County