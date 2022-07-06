Letter: My dog Zeus knew Steamboat as a magical place

On Sunday morning, my dog was hit and killed on the ski mountain. This letter is not to focus on that, but celebrate Zeus’ wonderful life in this magical place he called home.

In December of 2015, we bought this house as a vacation home. Next summer, we came for a two-week vacation with Zeus. We had an awesome time, especially Zeus. When we went to leave, Zeus would not get in the crate to fly back. I pushed him in and said “Let’s go home.” He was telling me we are home. After my son decided to go to college in Arizona the next year, we decided to move full time to Steamboat. No better place to have a dog.

He loved it! Trail running or hiking with me or my wife almost anywhere with sticks. Loved sticks! Swimming at Spring Creek pond and Fish Creek (his favorite). Also, playing Frisbee at Rita Valentine Park. (We made it onto the front cover of this paper while playing Frisbee). He loved summer here.

In the winter, we would cross-country ski at Haymaker, Stagecoach Lake, and Sarvis Creek. Or, snowshoeing with my wife. He loved snow! During the Covid restrictions at the ski mountain, Zeus, my son and I discovered backcountry skiing at Rabbit Ears and Buff Pass. He loved snow! I never took full advantage of my Ikon Pass because waiting at home, always at the front door, was Zeus ready for a new adventure.

During our last two bi-annual trips to Phoenix in the fall and spring, he showed small signs that maybe he was becoming a senior dog. But, once back in Steamboat all that went away. He must have found the fountain of youth here. He was once again that 2 ½ year old Malinois with all the energy and athleticism he always had. At 61, he was certainly my fountain of youth.

During these years, he made even our neighbors part of his pack and would look for them to throw his ball, or a stick, whenever he saw them.

So give your dog an extra hug today, and play with them an extra time for Zeus. If he had his whole life back in NJ, it would never have been as fulfilling as here. He went too early, but led a wonderful life in this magical place. Love you Zeus!

Joe DeFeo

Steamboat Springs