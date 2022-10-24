Letter: Mountain Tap, YVSC collaborate on ReTree Beer

Last month Mountain Tap Brewery and Yampa Valley Sustainability Council collaborated to create a new beer named ReTree Spruce IPA, and it was tapped up on Friday, Oct. 21. The beer was conditioned with Colorado-grown spruce tips resulting in its robust piney flavor and aroma, reminiscent of being in a forest.

“One of the first volunteer projects my family and I participated in when we moved back to Steamboat more than 11 years ago was ReTree,” said Mountain Tap brewmaster and co-owner Rich Tucciarone. “It made such a positive impact on our young son at the time and obviously makes a huge impact on our environment. It was great fun to brainstorm with YVSC staff and create this foresty beer together to celebrate the ReTree effort.”

The spruce tips, literally tips of spruce tree branches, were wild harvested in the Southern Colorado San Juan mountains. The company Spruce on Tap harvests the spruce tips when they first begin to emerge each spring. At this stage, they are very tender and have the brightest flavor with slight mint, pine, melon and citrus notes. The spruce tips are harvested and then immediately vacuum packed and frozen to retain their fresh characteristics.

On Friday, YVSC staff and volunteers at Mountain Tap celebrated their successful 13th annual year of ReTree tree-planting, which took place over two weekends in October. Over the 12 years prior, YVSC’s ReTree events planted more than 23,000 trees in the Yampa Valley. Mountain Tap will donate to YVSC $1 for every ReTree Spruce IPA sold.

Wendy Tucciarone

Steamboat Springs