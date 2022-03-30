Letter: Mind Springs needs to help rebuild broken mental health care system

I was disheartened this morning to read the guest commentary written by the CEO of Mind Springs Health asking us to stop “negative media rhetoric” surrounding mental health care in our community. This is not the first such Steamboat Pilot piece appealing to the public to “keep calm” while the organization “does its best.” This desperate request is evidence that Mind Springs still does not have the right mindset.

Instead of taking the time to write such appeals for quiescence, Mind Springs CEO should be reading those articles with enthusiasm as he attempts to join the effort to rebuild our broken mental health care system. When I say “broken,” I am referring to our rank of 51st in the nation by Mental Health America regarding access to mental health services. Complacency has allowed us to settle to the very bottom below every other state in the nation. Now groups of dedicated individuals, led by the Office of Behavioral Health and the new Behavioral Health Administration, are building the scaffolding necessary to craft a new system from within and without.

I appeal to the CEO of Mind Springs to heed the voices in the “negative media rhetoric” and appreciate the signal within the noise. By remaining vigilant and open to the voices of the community, we can begin to change. These voices are your barometer, Mind Springs. Don’t ignore them or request that they be silenced. Use them to measure your success as we emerge from the past and redefine our future.

Russell Goodman

Steamboat Springs