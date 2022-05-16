Letter: Midterm election paramount for preserving a woman’s right to choose

In our lifetime, it has been unheard of to lose a constitutional right. However, if the draft majority Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v. Wade is accurate, over half of our population is losing a valued constitutional right. The argument that abortion is not mentioned in the constitution is a smoke screen to allow conservative justices to overturn 50 years of what most considered settled law.

In Justice Alito’s draft, he says Roe v. Wade was “egregiously wrong from the start.” Clearly his decision was made before any legal arguments even started. In his confirmation hearings, he said the Supreme Court should be isolated from public opinion. Obviously, he and the other four justices are ignoring the majority (72%) of Americans who favor a woman’s right to choose. Justice Kavanaugh said in his confirmation hearing that Roe v. Wade was settled law and had been affirmed by Planned Parenthood v. Casey 30 years ago. It seems he was not being honest.

The draft opinion goes even further than the Mississippi law being argued and the result is that women and children will die. There are no exceptions for rape, incest or age. Twenty-six states already have anti-abortion laws including 20 states that have trigger laws that will activate once Roe v. Wade is overturned. In those states, women’s bodies will immediately become the property of the state. Overall, the lives of 36 million women of childbearing age may be affected. These women have never known a world where they did not have decision making power over their own bodies.

If abortion was actually a moral issue, we would pay attention to insuring a child has adequate food, medical care, education, day care and shelter. We do not. There is no such thing as pro-life. There is only pro-birth. Abortion has become a political issue.

“In the state of Colorado, the serious decision to start or end a pregnancy with medical assistance will remain between a person, their doctor, and their faith,” Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement after signing the bill into law last week. Women are lucky to live in Colorado, but regardless of our current law, every election counts and this law can always be overturned. The 2022 midterm elections will be paramount to preserving women’s rights across the country.

Linda Delaney

Steamboat Springs