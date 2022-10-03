Letter: Meghan Lukens rises above politics with character and integrity

Meghan Lukens is an upstanding, thoughtful and intelligent young woman. She is the kind of person everyone in Routt, Moffat, Rio Blanco and Eagle counties will be proud to call their state representative.

If I may paraphrase the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., our country would be much better off if people concerned themselves with the “content of their character,” rather than the color of their party.

I have come to know Meghan Lukens through the years beginning when she was my student at Steamboat Springs Middle School. She impressed me by not only being an active student in our school but an involved participant in many other activities and organizations she belonged to. Wouldn’t we all love a dynamic member like Meghan in the state House representing us?

In Meghan, Colorado House District 26 has a candidate with the moral character and ethical attributes desperately needed today. I was pleased to find that someone like her had taken an interest in politics. I often think about the community and those I have had the pleasure to know or teach while I was there; a community that cares more about a person’s character than the party they “represent.”

That is why I support Meghan Lukens.

Not because she is a teacher — although her background in teaching will benefit her greatly at the state House. Not because she promises to put students first and is a strong supporter of early childhood education- although money spent on our youth brings about greater returns. And not because she is a strong proponent of mental health care — although we need better care now more than ever. No, I support Meghan Lukens because I know the content of her character. Simply speaking, Meghan is a decent and forthright human being.

Meghan will always listen to her constituents and her own conscience before casting a vote in the state legislature, regardless of the affiliation of the sponsor of a bill. She will be thoughtful, fair and transparent. How much more could we possibly ask for?

If only all of our elected officials behaved this way, then perhaps, we, like Dr. King, would no longer have to dream. Vote for Meghan Lukens, Colorado House of Representatives District 26.

Jerry Buelter

Laramie, Wyoming