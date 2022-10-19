Letter: Meghan Lukens is too inexperienced to make wide-ranging decisions for Routt County

Meghan Lukens seems well-meaning. I wanted to learn about her campaign. So, I checked her website and other resources. Like many young people she has great aspirations but shares very little information about any real-life experience she collected outside of teaching or what concrete actions we could expect from her. As Steve Jobs once said: “Ideas are worth nothing unless executed.”



According to her website, school is all Ms. Lukens knows. She grew up and went to school in Steamboat, then went to school in Boulder. Now, she is back in school in Steamboat. The only experience outside Colorado was in Kosovo. That year she spent, you guessed it, also in school. Unlike most of us, she never provided a product or service that had to compete in the marketplace and suffer the consequences personally if we fail. While many supporters claim she is qualified to understand the wide-ranging needs and concerns of voters, her CV does not refer to any experience outside the education setting.

Therefore, please do not vote for candidate Meghan Lukens. She is an inexperienced talker who never came close to implementing policies or projects affecting our lives and the lives of tens of thousands of other people, while also being responsible for associated cost and failures. We should not have to be her proving grounds.

Ms. Lukens’ long-term commitment to Routt County remains questionable. Before returning to Steamboat, Lukens was politically very active in Boulder for years. It is hard to believe that somebody young and so ambitious would now commit long-term to a rural district like ours.

As a young Democrat, she likely has become accustomed to being cheered on for leftist proposals and talking points while not having to consider alternatives or negative consequences of those actions.

Routt County needs real-world experience, not book-smart activists like Lukens. We need committed leadership. Not Lukens. Lukens just does not have the required level of experience and wisdom at this time and leaves too much to speculation.

Juergen Kuhmann

Steamboat Springs