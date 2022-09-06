Letter: Meghan Lukens is the right representative for Routt County

Connection is at the heart of the Yampa Valley. Connection to the outdoors, connection to the community and connection to our future are just some of the bonds that strengthen our community. Meghan Lukens is someone who embodies this connection to the culture and community of Routt County, and we need leaders who reflect the central features of the community they represent.

Meghan grew up in Routt County. She was involved in the Winter Sports Club, played hockey with the Youth Hockey Association and enjoyed all outdoor activities. For someone like Meghan, there is no better place to be than right here. Meghan consistently traveled between Oak Creek, Yampa, Hayden and Steamboat throughout her life for sports, outdoor recreation and new adventures. Like many of her peers, Meghan appreciated the beauty and fortune of living here.

Unable to break the Yampa Valley curse, Meghan returned home after college and graduated school to teach social studies at Steamboat Springs High School. She teaches the importance of listening and learning, two skills she will utilize as our state representative. As a teacher, she is able to continue to share her love of our community and inspire the generation of our future.

Our leaders should share our values — like Meghan. She is down-to-earth, adventurous, passionate, authentic, involved and strong. She understands the centrality of what matters in the Yampa Valley, and she wants to represent the wide range of views in office. We must elect leaders that are understanding of the district that they will represent, and Meghan Lukens is a great example of the leader we need.

If you, like me, believe that Routt County should be represented by someone who embodies the spirit of connection within our community, I encourage you to support Meghan Lukens in her campaign for Colorado House District 26. Routt County is part of an incredibly complex and important district — one that needs someone like Meghan. Whether you are able to provide a donation, volunteer or cast a vote, your support is greatly appreciated. Meghan, I hope to see you representing us in the state legislature soon. Ballots will be mailed mid-October, and Election Day is Nov. 8. I’m proud to be voting for Meghan Lukens this election cycle.

Deb Armstrong

Steamboat Springs