Letter: May made everyone at Steamboat Digs Dogs very happy

Thank you all for the help and efforts you made in the month of May for Steamboat Digs Dogs.

First, there was the fabulous fifth grade of Soda Creek. This community conscience group of students raised enough money for three poop bag dispensers to be purchased for use around the school properties. Thanks to their collaborative hard work, this will make an impact on people who forget their bags before going on their walk. We are so proud of these young citizens.

Secondly, we want to thank all of the people who supported us on our Memorial weekend hot dog/bake fundraiser at Ace Hardware. We are so grateful to the Ace Hardware management and staff for helping to set this up. The smiling faces and generous donations made to Steamboat Digs Dogs for the sales goodies helped us surpass last year’s fundraiser. The money raised will go toward continued improvements in our dog parks and providing bags in all of the town dispensers.

Thirdly, our Spring Poop Pick Up was a success. Once again the Routt County Humane Society joined with Steamboat Digs Dogs for the pickup. This is not a pleasant job, but one that is getting easier. Since we first began the poop pickups, the parks and trails have gotten cleaner. This success was due to people from the community, joining in and serving as a model to all pet owners, demonstrating how important poop cleanup is.

Our goal for having a clean, pristine community is getting closer. Thanks to the fifth graders for more dispensers; thanks to the community who donated to our fundraiser for bags to refill dispensers; and thanks to more owners realizing the importance of picking up after their pets. Thank you, Steamboat, for your support and unselfish help.

Paula Silverman

Steamboat Springs