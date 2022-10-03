Letter: Matt Solomon has earned my respect, trust

I’m a small business owner in Eagle County, and I have known Matt Solomon for 14 years. I have seen Matt in social, professional and confrontational situations. His skillful handling of these situations has earned my respect and trust.

That’s why I am disheartened by the recent, baseless allegations against Matt. Matt has always been a gentleman and someone I have always felt safe around and trusted.

High-stress jobs such as paramedics, inherently cause tension and burnout. One of those reasons is there are large gaps of time where they face boredom while maintaining a state of readiness. This idol to full speed in life and death situations takes a heavy toll on those who work in the environment.

I believe Matt Solomon to be a fact-based, problem-solving, and versatile person so I will be supporting him this November, and I hope you will join me.

Stacy Chase

Gypsum