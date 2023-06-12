Letter: Make your vote count in the YVEA Board of Directors election

The next few years are critical for the Routt Climate Action Plan, and particularly workforce challenges to help homes and businesses move in the direction of efficient use of energy and cleaner energy sources.

YVEA, our electric co-operative, has a large role to play. YVEA’s recently announced five-year shift to a new wholesale power provider is a positive step to accelerate adoption of cleaner energy on the grid. However, compared to other electric utilities, including sister co-ops in western Colorado, YVEA has been historically reluctant to grow local programs to educate and help members use energy efficiently with the potential to save cost, reduce greenhouse gases and support development of the critical local trades that can help us reduce energy waste in our community. With a changing utility landscape, this year it is important to select our co-op representatives with a balance of broad utility experience and fresh thinking.

Ballots for the YVEA Board of Directors election arrived in mailboxes around May 29 and need to be received via mail at the location of the third-party ballot counter by June 22 (ballots dropped off at the YVEA office will not be accepted). I would encourage all to give a serious review to the candidates and make your vote count!

Norm Weaver

Steamboat Springs