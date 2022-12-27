Letter: Mail delays at post office continue after promise to do better
On Dec. 10, there was an article in the paper by John F. Russell about residents in South Routt not having received mail out of the Steamboat Springs Post Office for about two weeks.
In the article there was a nice response from a USPS spokesperson James Boxrud. I appreciate his “We apologize and pledge to do better” response to the issue.
It has been two weeks since that time, and we have almost a month of mail that has not been received here in South Routt since Thanksgiving.
Everyone seems to be short-staffed and under-trained, but seriously, no mail for a month? A pledge to do better means doing something more than what has been done before.
Lenny Herzog
Routt County
