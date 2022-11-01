Letter: Mad Rabbit Trails Project threatens wildlife populations
I am an avid mountain biker and outdoorsman who appreciates the wild beauty that can be accessed throughout Routt County. After doing a lot of research on the Mad Rabbit Trails Project No. 50917 I truly see both sides of the debate. Each group has their reasons and arguments. The one group that has zero say in the matter are the elk, deer and other wildlife that call this area home.
Carving a trail through the wintering grounds, summer grounds and calving areas will have a detrimental impact on the elk populations and will put them under more stress than they already are. With a strong understanding of both sides of the coin, I ultimately defer to the elk and their uncertain future when I state my position that the Mad Rabbit Trails Project 50917 should not be allowed. Believe me, I would love a new trail system to enjoy out of my front door. But we need to do everything we can right now to prevent additional trail development and further threaten our wildlife populations.
As a new father with a strong appreciation for the outdoors, I want my son and his children to be able to appreciate this amazing and wild biosphere as it exists now. Please reconsider this project entirely and preserve our delicate ecosystem for future generations. Thank you.
Greg Breslau
Steamboat Springs
