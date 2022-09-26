Letter: Lower taxes, fewer regulations are the best way to deliver affordable housing

Do climate policies and affordability issues conflict? I believe they absolutely do.

The cost of building in Routt County has risen significantly and regulations from local governments are a major cause. I cringe when I read articles on the city of Steamboat Springs’ proposed short term rental tax.

Even President Obama said we should not be raising taxes in a recession. On top of this, regressionary policies on building and development driven by this county’s Climate Action Plan raise business costs and the cost of living for average citizens.

At the same time, our City Council members and our Democrat county commissioners struggle to solve the affordability problem while most are still pushing additional building regulations and restrictions in the name of climate change. It is absurd to believe we can make housing affordable while making development more costly.

Climate policies in Europe are the same as ones being pushed here in Colorado, and they’re wreaking havoc on the economy. This has devastating impact on our community’s most vulnerable. What middle-class family or business, here or there, will be able to afford this?

Democrat candidates Jared Polis, Joe Neguse, Dylan Roberts, Meghan Lukens and Sonja Macys advocate for transition to 100% clean electricity by 2035 and net-zero emissions by 2050. As global energy demand continues to climb, global energy production will remain at 75% from fossil fuels.

Considering this reality, goals to achieve affordable housing will remain unattainable. In contrast, gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl, Congressional District 2 candidate Marshall Dawson, Senate District 8 candidate Matt Solomon, House District 26 candidate Savannah Wolfson and Routt County Commissioner candidate Kathi Meyer believe in an all-of-the-above balanced approach to climate change that is sustainable and realistic.

Equally important, they all believe in fiscal responsibility through lower taxes and fewer government regulations. This is a better way to deliver affordable housing in Routt County. Vote for your Republican candidates on Nov. 8.

Donna Russo

Steamboat Springs