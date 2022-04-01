Letter: Losing our mountain aesthetic, one variance at a time
An out-of-town developer has gained preliminary approval from the Steamboat Springs Planning Commission to build a high-density complex of 13 multi-family structures at the top of High Point Drive, amounting to 118 units total.
The Longview Village development will be built on top of the prominent hill where Legacy Hilltop Vacation Resort stands (the “slanted” building with the yellow and orange stripes at the top of the large hill above McDonald’s).
The developer has requested three major variances for this project, two of which are due to the excessive height of the structures he is proposing to build.
Steamboat Springs City Council will be voting to approve or reject these variances at a public hearing at 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 5. There will be an opportunity for public comment before the vote.
Longview Village will dominate the skyline from both directions on Highway 40 because of how the developer has chosen to locate the structures. Additionally, it will obscure views of Mount Werner from vantage points including Yampa River Botanic Park, the adjacent soccer fields, the Yampa River Core Trail, the Yampa River and trails on Emerald Mountain.
In the application, the developer justifies the height variances by stating that Legacy Hilltop “already stands extremely tall on that same hill.” I guess the rationale is since there is already one overly tall building on that hilltop, let’s make it worse?
It bears mentioning that a building the size of Legacy Hilltop would not be allowed to be built there under today’s building codes. And despite how visible Legacy Hilltop is, it is actually setback more than 100 feet from the edge of the hill. Longview Village will be built right up to the very edge.
The developer suggests that landscaping will mitigate the impact to the surrounding skyline. But the fact is he will be removing well over 100 mature trees that currently line High Point Drive, and replacing them with 6 foot tall spruce and aspens.
Steamboat needs housing. But this project could be accomplished without variances: The developer could simply reduce the size of the buildings. These variances only serve to increase the developer’s profits at the expense of our mountain aesthetic.
If you believe that Steamboat Springs is being overly accommodative to developers’ interests through variances, please attend the meeting this Tuesday and speak out. Or email City Council directly using the email addresses listed at the bottom of the page linked below.
Natalia Stiff
Steamboat Springs
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.