Letter: Lockdowns should never be a part of public health policy

The research study released by Johns Hopkins University this week is a must read for anyone interested in using actual science to formulate public policy. The study found that the lockdowns, foisted upon us by politicians ignorant of science dating back to 1920, did almost nothing to mitigate the spread of COVID.

While doing virtually nothing to enhance public safety, the lockdowns unleashed a social and economic disaster unseen before in world history. Many thousands of unnecessary deaths, bankruptcies, business closures and suicides are attributed to the lockdowns by the Johns Hopkins study, which also states that lockdowns should never be a part public health policy again. Any politician who participated in forcing these unscientific, unconstitutional, and unfounded disasters upon the citizens they were elected to represent should resign in disgrace.

Dr. David Criste

Steamboat Springs