Letter: Local treatment helped me recover from long COVID

While we are all gratified to see COVID statistics going down, I am writing this letter to reach people in our community who may still suffer from long COVID symptoms. If you or someone you know has not fully recovered from COVID, we are exceedingly fortunate to have local resources to help.

In my case, I had long COVID for three and a half months without improvement that included many classic symptoms. I had heart palpitations, light headedness, headaches, a varied pulse rate even at rest, was out of breath, weak and felt brain fog with reduced concentration. Dismayed at my lack of progress, I saw my local internal medicine physician who recommended treatment by Gregg Johnson at Johnson & Johnson Physical Therapy (J&J). My physician noted several of his long COVID patients had made great progress at J&J.

Previously active and physically fit, I had not gone to physical therapy. Since then, I learned J&J has received many “Best of the Boat” accolades so I know many of you know about them. But I want to get the word out that J&J fixed my long COVID symptoms and may be able to help others in our community.

Physical therapists Gregg Johnson and Vilma Wong resolved my long COVID symptoms by reducing inflammation in the vagus nerve with manual therapy. The vagus nerve controls autonomous functions like breathing, heart rate and messaging between internal organs and the brain.

Reducing inflammation in the vagus nerve allows these functions to return to normal. In the first session I experienced remarkable improvement and after the second session my symptoms disappeared. I encourage anyone with lingering COVID symptoms to visit the world-renowned physical therapists at J&J. To the entire J&J team: Thanks for all you do!

Donine Schwartz

Steamboat Springs