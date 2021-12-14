Letter: Local stores shouldn’t forget about Chanukah

I love living in Steamboat Springs. Everyone is so friendly and accepting of each other’s differences. It’s filled with warmth. Always a suburb-living girl, I actually adore small town living. Who would have thought? And I’ve never felt as an outsider until recently.

I’m a Jew. I know that there are others around and some even attend the United Methodist Church (“Har Mishpacha”) on the third Saturday of each month, when a rabbi drives into town to conduct services. I don’t attend that, but I’m very proud of my religion. I love the holidays, the stories, the food, passion and compassion of its ideals. But recently was the first time that I felt “different.”

Chanukah came early this year, two days after Thanksgiving. I had misplaced my Dreidle (spinning top) so I went to Walmart. No Dreidle, no Chanukah wrapping paper, no Menorah (a nine-place candle holder) and no Chanakah candles.

So I went to Safeway. Nada. Then City Market. Nada. I didn’t drive down to Lyons Drug, but someone told me that they had a few Chanukah cards but nothing else. This hasn’t happened to me before, even during the pandemic. I never felt so ostracized in our own little town. When I asked a grocery store worker if they had “Dreidles,“ she asked, ”What kind of food is Dreidle?“

We quickly went to “Frank’s Hebrew Bookstore” in Cleveland, Ohio, and picked up all the supplies so that we would be ready. Crazy, huh? Since when have Jews not been accounted for in our lovely little town? I hope stores “wake up” to this uncomfortable problem.

Leslie Alperin

Steamboat Springs