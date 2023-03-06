Letter: Local liquor stories will continue to get my business
Just as when they allowed grocery stores to sell “real” beer, I will continue to buy my beer and wine at the local liquor store, not at the grocery store. My question is, what will the grocery stores stop carrying, in order to have shelf space for wine?
Lee Cox
Steamboat Springs
