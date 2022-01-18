Letter: Local leaders should respond to rising COVID cases with mask mandate
Will someone please explain to me why our county commissioners and City Council members refused to impose an indoor mask mandate when there were 437 new cases last week and over 900 new cases of COVID-19 in the past two weeks in Routt County.
Visitors abound, making transmission even more likely as the population swells. Are our elected leaders unaware of the local and national surge in COVID-19 cases? If so, denial governs us.
Martha D. Young
Steamboat Springs
