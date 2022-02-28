Letter: Local health care providers have earned our gratitude more than words can say
My husband Tom and I absolutely must give a public shout out about how much gratitude, respect and admiration we have for every person involved in all of the care experiences we have had with UC Health, YVMC and the Western Surgical Group.
I have been coming to the Jan Bishop oncology center for the last year, so I have extensive experience, especially with my entire oncology team, but also at the hospital. I have had nothing but the best, most caring, compassionate and skilled care I could have imagined. I then recently had an emergent situation that brought me to the emergency room at the hospital, which led to surgery and an extended recovery stay.
There are really no words I can use to express the amount of respect and compassion I was blessed with yet again during that time. From the surgeon, doctors and nurses to housekeepers, radiology, lab technicians, nutritionists and everyone in between, they all, without exception, excelled to a level of care I am proud to know we can count on receiving there.
We have been firsthand recipients and witnesses to their passion for what they are doing — saving and making lives better by going above and beyond. They truly care about their patients and it shows. I know I can’t name you all in this letter, but from the bottom of my heart and my husband’s, we want to express our extreme thankfulness for each one of you. Jobs well done. We are eternally grateful. You all deserve extreme respect, and you have earned ours abundantly. God bless you all!
Jessie Cramer
Craig
