Letter: Let’s start a campaign to clean up some of this trash

An open Letter to Routt County leaders, when I chose to live here in Routt County many years ago, a local said, “just another day in paradise.” Lately, however, I wonder what tourists and locals like myself say when all we see after the snow has melted is trash.

All the way on River Road aka Trash Road, Colorado Highway 131, Highway 40, Routt County Road 14 and at the Chuck Lewis parking areas, cans, plastic bottles, condoms, food cartons, even broken glass and waste paper are everywhere. As I attempted to do my small part to pick up the trash the other day, I encountered an elderly couple with a bucket doing the same. The gentleman said “people that throw trash like this are disgusting pigs.”

We cannot do much about these disgusting pigs, but the county can do something about the waste they so happily discard. It has been going on for years and it’s getting worse.

Routt County leaders must step up and come up with a plan to clean up, stop, act and educate visitors and locals to take care of Routt County. You’ve heard of many clean up the environment campaigns, let’s get a campaign going with signs, education in schools on keeping our environment clean. How about regular weekend cleanups involving volunteers from schoolchildren and locals? I heard a good saying once, I will match your respect. I will also match your disrespect. By disrespecting nature, we will for sure lose what we have here. For the sake of our future generations and the wildlife we are so proud to have lived here, let’s clean up and keep our precious piece of paradise clean now.

Magdalene Robertson

Steamboat Springs