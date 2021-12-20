Letter: Lack of Hannukah supplies isn’t exclusive to Steamboat, but one store that can help is

I read the recent letter to the editor about the lack of Hannukah supplies in town, and being a Jew that was born and raised in Steamboat, I completely understand the frustration. I don’t think this is a problem with Steamboat specifically. I recently moved to Washington and have the same problem here. I wanted to make sure that: 1) The author of the other letter had some good resources, and 2) a good local business was rewarded for their efforts.

Off the Beaten Path has always had a selection of dreidels, menorahs, candles and, of course, books. Some may be attributable to the owners being Jewish, but having worked there for two years, I can tell you that the entire staff is full of accepting, caring people who go out of their way to provide what they can for all of Steamboat.

Off the Beaten Path has gone out of its way to provide Spanish language books, expand its LGBTQ selection and sell Buddhist texts along with the Bible even though they aren’t as profitable. Off the Beaten Path makes sure to stock things like Hannukah candles even though they could make more money selling almost anything else because they know how much it matters to the few of us in town.

I don’t work at Off the Beaten Path anymore, but I encourage everyone who can to stop by and reward the Kralls, Megan, and the entire team for supporting the little guys. Spread the word if you, like me, have realized on night six that you didn’t have enough candles, but didn’t have to worry because of Off the Beaten Path.

Plus they make a pretty mean mocha.

Sam Ogden

Olympia, Washington