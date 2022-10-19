Letter: Kathi Meyer walks the walk for affordable housing

It is not what you say but what you do that matters. One candidate for Routt County Commissioner says that she “supports” and “fought for” affordable housing. But what has she actually done? Talk is easy and cheap. The other candidate, Kathi Meyer has actually been working for affordable housing since moving to Routt County. She has:

• Served 17 years on the Yampa Valley Housing Authority board and twice served as its president.

• Worked as a housing authority board member to secure construction financing and construction partners to actually build 285 apartment units that house 800 Routt County residents. And another 200 units of rental and for sale affordable housing that are currently in the planning and construction process.

• She has actually hung drywall and painted on weekends to help construct Habitat for Humanity Homes for Routt County Residents

• Lead the housing authority through the purchase of both Fish Creek Mobile Home Park and the Hillside Apartments, which together saved 125 units of affordable housing.

• Has 25 years of professional financial experience directed toward providing safe and secure housing.

The question that Routt County voters must answer by the Nov. 8 election is: Which candidate is only talking and which candidate is actually working on solutions?

Rick Dowden

Steamboat Springs