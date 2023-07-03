Letter: Karelian Bear Dogs could help reduce human-bear conflicts

I feel sad and upset that so many bears are being euthanized in Steamboat. I agree that the people of Steamboat can do a better job properly using bear proof trash cans and closing windows. Additionally, I feel that the city of Steamboat, along with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, can find a better way to reduce human and bear conflict through the use of Karelian Bear Dogs, which can be used for bear shepherding of problem bears and other wildlife — including moose and mountain lions.

My name is Liam Gebauer. I am 12 years old and a resident of Steamboat. Recently, my family and I traveled to Alaska. In Denali, we attended a talk about Karelian Bear Dogs and how they are used for bear shepherding. Immediately, I knew that Steamboat needed Karelian Bear Dogs to prevent so many bears from being relocated or euthanized.

The Karelian Bear Dog program was started by Carrie Hunt, most known for the invention of bear spray. After founding the Wind River Bear Institute in 1996, Hunt began to experiment with other aversive conditioning to teach bears to maneuver around areas occupied by humans, therefore letting these animals remain on the landscape without being relocated or euthanized.

Karelian Bear Dogs are already being used effectively in other areas with high human and bear conflict, including the town of Girdwood, Alaska, Denali National Park and Glacier National Park. The KBD program is also being used by the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. No humans, bears or dogs have been injured or killed while using the KBD program.

Since attending the talk about Karelian Bear Dogs, I have been in touch with Nils Pedersen — the director of the KBD program in Alaska — about how to start a KBD program here in Steamboat. With the bear that climbed up the house making national news, and four bears being euthanized so early after hibernation, I think that the city of Steamboat should seriously consider working with Karelian Bear Dogs to make this community a safer place to live for bears and for people.

For more info, visit BearDogs.org .

Liam Gebauer

Steamboat Springs